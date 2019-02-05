Xi, Trump may meet end-Feb in Vietnam: Report

HONG KONG • United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are considering a meeting on Feb 27 and 28 in the coastal city of Da Nang in Vietnam, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

The newspaper said Mr Trump mentioned this possibility when a Chinese trade delegation visited Washington last week for trade talks, and that he looked forward to meeting Mr Xi once or twice to finalise a trade deal with China.

Mr Trump also said Mr Xi had sent him a letter saying he also wanted to reach an agreement before March 1, a DPA report on Sunday said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Mr Xi would keep in touch with Mr Trump through various means, the South China Morning Post also said in its report.

The two presidents on Dec 1 agreed to a 90-day "ceasefire" in their trade war, which saw the US impose tariffs on US$250 billion (S$338 billion) worth of Chinese imports, and China retaliating.

A Chinese trade delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He was in Washington last week to continue the negotiations.

Both sides sounded optimistic after the talks concluded.

Mr Trump is also set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month, DPA added.