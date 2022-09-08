Xi to meet Putin for first time since Russia's war in Ukraine: Report

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan next week, Russian state media said, during the Chinese leader's first trip abroad in 2½ years.

Mr Xi will sit down with Mr Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit from Sept 15-16 in Samarkand, Russia's ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday, according to news agency Tass.

"We are planning a serious, full-fledged meeting of our leaders with a detailed agenda, which we are now working on with our Chinese partners," Mr Denisov told reporters, according to the report.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning, at a news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, said she did not have information on any such meeting.

Before his trip to Uzbekistan, Mr Xi is expected to be in neighbouring Kazakhstan on Sept 14 for a state visit, which Beijing has not confirmed.

The swing through Central Asia would mark a return to the world stage for Mr Xi, the only Group of 20 leader who has not set foot outside his country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The face-to-face with Mr Putin will be the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and comes amid a flurry of diplomacy between Moscow and Beijing.

China and India are currently involved in major military exercises in Russia's far east, while Beijing's No. 3 official Li Zhanshu attended the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in person on Wednesday.

China has sought to present itself as a neutral party in Russia's war in Ukraine, despite Mr Xi's declaration of a "no limits" partnership with Mr Putin weeks before the invasion.

While Beijing has not explicitly criticised Moscow's six-month-long war, it has also avoided providing sanctions relief or military supplies to Russia.

The meeting with Mr Putin also comes as Mr Xi prepares for a major leadership summit next month, where he is expected to clinch a landmark third term in office. Geopolitical tensions are running high before the event, following United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip in August to Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

China has sought to gain diplomatic support for its position on Taiwan, pushing back on calls by Washington and its allies to exercise restraint.

BLOOMBERG