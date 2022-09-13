Xi to meet Putin at summit in first trip abroad since 2020

BEIJING - China's President Xi Jinping will make state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week - his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia had announced last week that Mr Xi will be meeting President Vladimir Putin at a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan, as Moscow seeks to bolster ties with Beijing after being slapped with Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing on Monday confirmed Mr Xi's attendance at the summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

The Chinese leader will also "pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan" from Wednesday to Friday at the invitation of their respective presidents KassymJomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The SCO is made up of China, Russia, India and Pakistan, as well as four Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The summit in Samarkand, a stop on the ancient Silk Road, will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi last met in early February in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, days before the Russian President sent troops into Ukraine.

Beijing has not condemned Moscow's interventions in Ukraine, and has provided diplomatic cover by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.

The meeting will give Mr Xi an opportunity to underscore his clout while Mr Putin can demonstrate Russia's tilt towards Asia. Both leaders can show their opposition to the United States just as the West seeks to punish Russia for the Ukraine war.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the summit in Samarkand, the Indian government said on Sunday, without saying if Mr Modi would hold bilateral talks with Mr Putin or Mr Xi.

India's relations with China have been frosty since fighting in 2020 on their disputed Himalayan border left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead. Mr Modi and Mr Xi have not held bilateral talks since 2019.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took over as leader in April, will also attend the summit, a foreign office official told AFP.

China is Pakistan's closest economic ally, although relations have been strained recently over the scaled-back China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and attacks by separatist militants on Chinese nationals and interests.

The trip will be Mr Xi's first outside China's borders in more than 21/2 years. The Chinese President last went overseas in January 2020, for a state visit to Myanmar. A few days after his return, the entire city of Wuhan was locked down over a Covid-19 outbreak. Since then, Mr Xi has largely conducted his diplomacy virtually.

But in February, he received several foreign leaders during the Beijing Winter Olympics - his first in-person meetings with heads of state since the pandemic.

Mr Xi is readying for a pivotal twice-a-decade congress of the ruling Communist Party of China in October, where he is widely expected to secure an unprecedented third term as president. The event, which opens on Oct 16 in Beijing, will also unveil a new top leadership line-up and likely consolidate Mr Xi's hold on the party.

Previous Chinese leaders had generally refrained from making overseas trips in the weeks before the party congress, when behind-the-scenes power struggles frequently intensified.

Formerly Cold War allies with a tempestuous relationship, China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years as part of what they call a "no limits" relationship acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the US.

Last week, Beijing's top legislator Li Zhanshu became the highest-ranking party politician to travel to Russia since the Ukraine invasion.

