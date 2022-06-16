Xi tells Putin Beijing will back Russia on security, sovereignty

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call yesterday that Beijing would keep backing Moscow on "sovereignty and security", according to state media.

China is "willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Mr Xi as saying.

It was the second reported call between the two leaders since Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

A Kremlin account of the call said the Chinese President noted the "legitimacy of Russia's actions in protecting its fundamental national interests in the face of security challenges created by external forces".

Mr Putin and Mr Xi also agreed to ramp up economic cooperation in the face of "unlawful" Western sanctions, the Kremlin said.

"It was agreed to expand cooperation in the energy, financial, industrial, transport and other areas, taking into account the situation in the global economy that has become more complicated due to the unlawful sanctions policy of the West," the Kremlin said, following phone talks between the leaders.

China has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.

According to CCTV, Mr Xi praised the "good momentum of development" in bilateral relations since the start of the year "in the face of global turmoil and changes".

Beijing was willing to "intensify strategic coordination between the two countries", Mr Xi reportedly said.

China was ready to "strengthen communication and coordination" with Russia in international organisations and "push the international order and global governance towards more just and reasonable development", he added.

The European Union and the United States have warned that any backing from Beijing for Russia's war in Ukraine, or help for Moscow to dodge Western sanctions, would damage ties with China.

Once bitter Cold War enemies, Beijing and Moscow have stepped up cooperation in recent years as a counterbalance to what they see as US global dominance.

The two countries have drawn closer in the political, trade and military spheres as part of what they call a "no limits" relationship.

The two sides last week unveiled the first road bridge linking the two countries, connecting the far eastern Russian city of Blagoveshchensk with the northern Chinese city of Heihe.

Yesterday's call between the two leaders fell on Mr Xi's 69th birthday and was their first reported communication since the day after Russia launched its invasion of its European neighbour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG