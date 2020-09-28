Xi stays the course on Xinjiang policies

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping has doubled down on policies towards Uighurs in the country's western Xinjiang autonomous region despite international condemnation.

"Facts prove that the party's policies on Xinjiang in the new era are completely correct and must be adhered to in the long term," the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Mr Xi as saying during a work meeting held in Beijing on Friday and Saturday.

The international community, including the United States, has piled pressure on China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, where the United Nations estimated hundreds of thousands of members of the ethnic minority could be held in "re-education camps".

Beijing has defended the camps as "vocational education centres" intended to "purge ideological diseases", including terrorism and religious extremism.

The Trump administration has already sanctioned several dozens of Chinese firms and high-ranking officials over the forced detentions of Muslim Uighurs.

Current and former suppliers to major international clothing brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Nike have been hit by sanctions, while Walt Disney has faced boycott calls for filming part of its movie Mulan in Xinjiang.

French President Emmanuel Macron last Tuesday called on the UN to lead a mission to China to inspect human rights practices in the region. China has disputed outside population estimates of the camps, without providing figures of its own. The facilities were built after a spate of deadly attacks involving Uighurs in 2013 and 2014, prompting Mr Xi to order the authorities to "strike first" against Islamist extremism.

Mr Xi also pledged to accelerate the economic development of Xinjiang. The country will include the region's opening-up strategy in the broader growth agenda of China's western areas, he said at the meeting. It will also bring forward the upgrading of local industries to raise local incomes and boost social development in southern Xinjiang.

