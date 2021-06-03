Xi seeks 'lovable' image for China in diplomatic rethink

BEIJING • President Xi Jinping has urged Chinese officials to create a "trustworthy, lovable and respectable" image for the country, in a sign that Beijing may be looking to smooth its hard-edged diplomatic approach.

Mr Xi told senior Communist Party leaders on Monday that the country must "make friends extensively, unite the majority and continuously expand its circle of friends with those who understand and are friendly to China", according to Xinhua news agency.

Beijing needed "a grip on tone" in its communication with the world, and should "be open and confident, but also modest and humble".

The remarks suggest Mr Xi may be rethinking his communication strategy on the global stage as United States President Joe Biden works to bolster American relationships weakened under his predecessor's "America First" policies.

Mr Xi has cast aside the party's decades-old strategy of keeping a low international profile in favour of a "big country diplomacy".

China has increasingly hit back against perceived violations of its core interests by foreign countries with trade measures, travel bans and diplomatic protests - an approach sometimes criticised as "wolf warrior" diplomacy.

That style has been blamed for diplomatic setbacks with partners that appeared open to closer ties with Beijing, such as the European Union and the Philippines.

Mr Wang Yiwei, director of Renmin University's Institute of International Affairs and a former Chinese diplomat, said Beijing's more assertive diplomacy came in response to those in the West who cast China as a threat. But that has failed to satisfy both domestic and international audiences, he said.

"China's image in the West has deteriorated since the coronavirus pandemic, and this needs to be taken seriously," he added. "The growth in China's power needs to be accepted by the world. That would be the real growth of power."

Views of China turned sharply negative last year in 14 countries surveyed by the Pew Research Centre, according to data released in October.

China's emphasis on the superiority of socialism has caused some concern in the West, Mr Wang said, and ridiculing other countries' failure to contain Covid-19 was "a bit overdone".

BLOOMBERG