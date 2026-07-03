Xi replaces anti-corruption leader in purge of China’s army

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Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on July 1.

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed a new head of anti-corruption efforts in the armed forces as he continues the country’s biggest military purge in half a century.

Zhang Shuguang has become secretary of the Central Military Commission’s (CMC) discipline inspection commission, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency, which revealed the move at a ceremony attended by Xi in Beijing o n July 3 .

Wang Gang is now commander of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, it said.

Both men were promoted to the rank of general, China’s highest level for officers in active service.

Zhang Shengmin, who previously served as the military’s top anti-graft official, is now vice-chairman of the CMC. It remains unclear what role former Air Force Commander Chang Dingqiu will take next.

Xi launched a sprawling campaign to root out corruption in the armed forces in mid-2023, months after securing a precedent-defying third term.

Since then, he has ousted two military vice-chairmen , three CMC members, a former defence minister and at least a dozen senior generals who oversaw military commands.

In perhaps the most stunning development earlier in 2026 , Xi launched an investigation into his top general and one-time ally, Zhang Youxia.

Last week, Beijing stripped six military lawmakers of their seats in the national Parliament. BLOOMBERG