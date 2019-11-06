Xi renews pledge to open up market to foreign firms

Chinese President Xi Jinping told world and business leaders at the opening of a mega trade fair yesterday that China would honour its commitment and promises, as he renewed a pledge to open up the Chinese market and economy to foreign companies.

His comments, made at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, hit back at the European Union and European business leaders who, over the past week, had said China was not doing enough to level the playing field for foreign firms.

Mr Xi said progress had been made on the commitments he announced at last year's CIIE, which included an expansion of Shanghai's free trade zone, a lowering of tariff levels, as well as boosting integration of the Yangtze River Delta.

"This shows that we do honour our commitments, and we will deliver on what we have promised," he said in his keynote address.

Urging countries to "tear down walls" and stand firm against protectionism and unilateralism, he said China will "adhere to its fundamental state policy of opening up".

This is the second edition of the massive annual trade fair, which was Mr Xi's brainchild. It is meant to showcase China's open market and reverse international sentiment on what critics say are unfair trade practices by Beijing.

Mr Xi's pledge yesterday was light on details, but echoed what he had made during the first CIIE.

He said China would boost imports, improve the business environment for foreign firms and develop new free trade zones, including the free trade port on Hainan island.

China would also pursue more multilateral and bilateral trade deals, and greater cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, he added. "What I want to say to you today is that the Chinese market is such a big one that you should all come and see what it has to offer," he said.

What the world is hawking to China

Close to 4,000 companies from 155 countries and regions have brought technology and products to entice Chinese buyers at the six-day China International Import Expo. Here is a sampling. Table tennis robot Japanese automation firm Omron's fifth-generation table tennis robot is equipped with sensors and control technologies that can detect and analyse player movements. It can offer tips to help the player improve. Bediamonded toilet seat What can you give the billionaire who has everything? Hong Kong jeweller Coronet has an idea, setting 40,815 natural diamonds in a seat atop a gold-plated toilet bowl. All yours for 12 million yuan (S$2.3 million). Steinway Spirio-R grand piano The latest grand piano from the storied German piano-maker costs 1.46 million yuan and is capable of live performance capture and playback. Santus wine preservation system This sleek device by Singapore firm Vino Fontaine uses inert argon gas to keep unfinished bottles of wine fresh for about a month. TU Amphibious Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) A joint venture by Chinese UAV maker Tengden and Saudi Arabia's Science Technology defence tech firm, the drone can take off on land and in water and can be used for environmental monitoring. Nanopass Junior pen injector Medical device maker Terumo claims this is the world's smallest and slimmest pen injector at just 3mm long and 0.18mm thick, aimed at reducing the pain of self-injections. Malaysian durians Singapore and Malaysian firms had a variety of durian products on display, from durian pizza to vacuum-packed premium Mao Shan Wang. Russian king crabs Chinese diners are acquiring a taste for expensive seafood that "makes them look wealthy" when it arrives at the dinner table, claims one importer. Danson Cheong

Beijing would continue to foster "an enabling business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards", Mr Xi added, pledging to boost protection of intellectual property and grant foreign investments greater market access.

Last month, China passed legislation aimed at levelling the playing field for foreign companies in China. It has also said it will scrap ownership limits for foreign investors in the financial sector next year - a year earlier than planned.

Leaders of France, Greece, Jamaica and Serbia also spoke at the opening ceremony.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against trade wars and unilateralism, as he called for greater cooperation between China and the EU.

"We need to accelerate the process of allowing foreign companies access to the Chinese market, and this process needs to be more open so foreign companies can be more reassured as they enter the Chinese market," he said.

While experts were expecting Mr Xi to reveal more concrete policies, the Chinese leader instead took the chance to shore up confidence in the country, which is battling a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

Mr Stuart Tait, HSBC's regional head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific, said the key message from China is that it remains "open for business".

"The dialogue that took place stressed the importance of reducing tariffs and setting up new free trade zones," said Mr Tait.

Despite the criticisms about China's trade policies, exhibitors said the expo was a good platform to meet Chinese partners.

Mr Terence Tan, whose company Vino Fontaine has a booth promoting its wine preservation system, said: "This is very clearly a B2B (business-to-business) show. A lot of work goes into helping you to meet the right people, even before the show starts."

Mr Tan's firm is among the 84 Singapore companies at the fair, which Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing is also attending.

Chinese officials have said this year's six-day fair is bigger than its predecessor, with almost 4,000 companies from 155 countries and regions. It is expected to draw over half a million visitors, double that of last year.

