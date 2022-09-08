Xi renews call for China tech push after US escalates curbs

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping renewed calls for China to step up the development of technology critical to national security, issuing a forceful reminder just as escalating US sanctions threaten Beijing's efforts to become self-reliant in semiconductors.

Invoking the so-called "whole nation system" that propelled China's space and nuclear weapons programmes, Mr Xi exhorted top officials to pool their resources and focus on breakthroughs critical to the country's future. The government should play a more active role in orchestrating this process, he told a Communist Party summit on Tuesday attended by senior policy-makers including Premier Li Keqiang.

Mr Xi's personal intervention suggests growing concern in Beijing about stepped-up US efforts to contain China's advances in fields from artificial intelligence to biotech to the US$600 billion (S$844 billion) global semiconductor arena.

The statement, while scarce on details, could signal a desire to give the campaign greater standing in party policy, since it comes little more than a month before a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress.

The United States, after targeting specific companies like Huawei Technologies, is enacting a series of wider broader restrictions. The Biden administration implemented new controls over the sale of artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers, and is weighing an executive order that would curtail investment in the country.

In calling for direct government intervention, Mr Xi is pursuing a playbook that in recent years has prioritised the role of state institutions over private giants such as Alibaba Group or Tencent in spurring technological advancement. Since 2020, Beijing has cracked down on private tech giants, particularly in the consumer Internet arena.

"This meeting readout is a signal that Xi is likely to double down on the state influencing the direction of the domestic chip industry, as opposed to increasing the influence market-drivers have on resource allocation," said Mr Jordan Schneider, a senior analyst at Rhodium Group and host of the China Talk podcast.

An escalation in US efforts could stoke increasing frustration in Beijing with a years-long failure to develop semiconductors that can replace US circuitry.

China has launched a flurry of anti-graft probes into top chip industry figures in past months. Senior officials are angry at how tens of billions of dollars funnelled into the sector over the past decade have not produced the sorts of breakthroughs that emerged from previous national-level scientific endeavours, Bloomberg News has reported. Instead, the perception is that Washington has managed to strong-arm Beijing and successfully contained its technological ambitions.

"Competitive advantages should be achieved in certain sectors to win strategic initiative opportunities," state broadcaster Central China Television cited Mr Xi as saying. "Pool resources to get major undertakings done."

Mr Xi is expected to receive a third term as party chief at the congress next month. The precedent-breaking move will extend his mandate to pursue sweeping goals to overhaul the country's technology sector.

"US competition strategy is leaning more blatantly towards containing China by blocking off access to the resources needed to develop advanced semiconductors," said Ms Kendra Schaefer, a partner at Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China. "Top leaders are seeking to make sci-tech not just an endeavour for the government, innovators and researchers, but a whole-of-society effort not dissimilar to the Soviet-era space race."

First introduced under Mao Zedong to help the then-fledgling Communist China industrialise, the "whole nation" approach was crucial to helping Beijing attain a number of top national priorities, from developing its first atomic bomb in the early 1960s to achieving Olympic sporting success.

