Xi puts China in crisis mode, even as his continuing rule is secure

BEIJING - In President Xi Jinping's political report at the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), there was no dearth of justification for him to secure a rare third five-year term.

Mr Xi had no qualms about patting himself and the party on the back for a job well done in the past 10 years of his rule - from the economy to the environment, from battling Covid-19 to corruption, from modernising the military to sinicising Marxism, and from poverty to prosperity, albeit moderate.