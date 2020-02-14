Coronavirus outbreak/News analysis

Xi promotes allies in shake-up to ease growing public criticism

Reshuffle comes amid anger over early attempts to suppress information on severity of outbreak

President Xi Jinping promoted political allies in a reshuffle yesterday to better tackle an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Hubei province and deal with a restive Hong Kong as part of efforts to ease growing criticism.

The shake-up comes amid widening public displeasure about what critics said were early attempts by local officials to suppress information about the severity of the epidemic - the latest and biggest crisis facing Mr Xi since he assumed power in 2012 - which has spread to about two dozen countries since December, infecting more than 60,000 and killing close to 1,400 people.

