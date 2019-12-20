Xi praises Macau's stability amid unrest in nearby Hong Kong

MACAU (BLOOMBERG) - President Xi Jinping praised the work of Macau's government in maintaining stability on Friday (Dec 20) as the former Portuguese colony celebrates the 20-year anniversary of its return to Chinese rule.

Xi addressed a morning ceremony marking the handover that was attended by officials including Carrie Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, which has seen months of violent protests against Beijing's increasing grip. Xi's visit to the gambling hub this week has drawn attention to the stark differences between Beijing-friendly Macau and its more rebellious neighbour.

"Although Macau is small, it has achieved unique purpose in implementing 'one country, two systems," he said, referring to the principle of government in Macau and Hong Kong, both special administrative regions of China. He said the Macau government had "firmly safeguarded the authority of the central government."

Xi on Thursday attended a cultural presentation and banquet dinner, where he praised Macau for implementing measures that he said were always in its interest, notably patriotic education. He also said the territory had resisted "external interference."

Beijing regularly says foreign forces are fomenting unrest in Hong Kong.

In recent weeks, Chinese officials have praised Macau for its patriotism and urged restive Hong Kong to emulate its neighbour.

After Xi arrived, he praised the former colony's "earnest implementation" of "one country, two systems."

Macau has become the world's largest gambling hub over the past few decades and much of the former Portuguese colony's stability can be traced to its monopoly over casino gambling in China. The industry accounts for 80 per cent of the government's total revenue and supports roughly US$1,000 (S$1355) in annual handouts per resident.

Unlike neighbouring Hong Kong, Macau's government passed a Beijing-mandated national security law a decade ago, and hasn't seen mass protests since the government withdrew legislation that fattened the retirement packages for top officials in 2014.