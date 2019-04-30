Xi Jinping urges youth to ‘love’ Communist Party ahead of May Fourth Movement centennial

BEIJING (AFP, NYTIMES) - President Xi Jinping urged China’s youth on Tuesday (April 30) to be loyal to the Communist Party as he sought to whip up patriotic sentiment in a nationalist speech marking the centennial of a student protest.

Mr Xi delivered his hour-long plea at the Great Hall of the People to commemorate the May Fourth Movement, a landmark protest against colonialism and imperialism that rocked China in 1919.

The speech came as the party faces a slowing economy and a series of politically sensitive anniversaries, including 30 years since the June 4, 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters.

"It’s very shameful if a person isn’t patriotic or even deceives or betrays the motherland. There is no place for such a person to stand anywhere," Mr Xi told rows of young people, workers, soldiers and Communist Party cadres, many writing notes as he spoke.

"In contemporary China, the essence of patriotism is to combine one’s love for the country with love for the party and socialism," he said. "Chinese youth in the new era shall listen to the words of the party and follow the steps of the party."

The May 4, 1919, protest was a nationalist movement that began when some 3,000 Beijing University students marched to Tiananmen Square in anger at the handing of German concessions in China to Japan at the end of World War I.

The protests mushroomed into calls for a cultural and political awakening to modernise China.

While Mr Xi has repeatedly extolled the teachings of Marx and the Communist Party, authorities have cracked down on Marxist students who backed labour movements in recent months.

"In the face of external temptations, we must maintain our strength, strictly abide by the rules, create a better life with hard work and honest labour,” Mr Xi said. “Youth should not be opportunistic and reject shortcuts."

May 4 is one of several politically charged anniversaries the Communist Party must carefully manage - or muffle - this year.

"From the start of the school term, they told us that this is no ordinary year and is very sensitive, so don't speak out of line," said Dr Guo Yuhua, an outspoken professor of sociology at Tsinghua University.

The May 4 protests in 1919 broke out after victorious Western powers at post-war peace talks in Paris decided to let Japan keep colonial territory in eastern China that Japan had seized from Germany, ignoring promises of national self-determination.

Many Chinese had hoped that the territory would be returned in recognition of China's siding with the Allies in the war. Angered by their country's inability to stand up to Western governments, students in the Chinese capital marched.

This year, millions of Chinese students are relearning the official lessons of 1919, stripped of any suggestion that they should ever take to the streets. In lectures and displays, they have been told that China will never again be bullied.

"It's all about keeping a patriotic spirit alive," Mr Wu Mingke, an accountancy student, said last week while walking with three friends through an exhibition about May 4 in a museum in the former campus of Peking University, where many demonstrators had studied. "When China demanded its territory back after the First World War, the world didn't listen to us. Now, I think, they have to listen."

Mr Xi was the latest Communist Party leader to retell the May 4 story to fit his agenda.

Generations of Chinese students have absorbed textbooks that present the 1919 protests as a prelude to the founding of the Communist Party in 1921 and its unstoppable victory. And leaders since Mao Zedong, a provincial activist in the May 4 era, have used the movement to court or admonish students and intellectuals.

"Even authoritarian states have to have some kind of story they tell the people about why they deserve to rule," said Dr Jeffrey Wasserstrom, professor of history at the University of California, Irvine.

The May 4 story of national awakening served Mr Xi's promise of a "new era" of confident Chinese power, Dr Wasserstrom said.

"You can see why a tightly controlled version of May 4 could serve this kind of new-era rhetoric," he added.

In 1919, the crowds of banner-waving students wearing traditional gowns tried to present their demands to Western diplomatic missions in Beijing, and a few burned down the home of a Chinese politician they blamed for bowing to Japan.

The protests spread across China. Officials agreed to free students arrested on May 4 and refused to sign the Treaty of Versailles, a symbolic victory for the students, though the territory remained in Japanese hands.

But for other Chinese, the 1919 protests can evoke memories unwelcome to the party.

The May 4 movement erupted after a time of intellectual ferment in China - later called the New Culture Movement - in which students called for "Mr Science and Mr Democracy", or a free society unfettered by tradition, and explored anarchism, feminism, socialism and individualism.

That anti-authority legacy of the May 4 era has offered inspiration for critics of the party.

In 1989, the 70th anniversary of the 1919 protests drew hundreds of thousands of students to the streets during the Tiananmen protests.

This year, universities have promoted benign commemorative activities, such as a "May 4 Youth Race" at Peking University.

It will pass through the Old Summer Palace, an imperial garden ransacked by British and French troops in 1860, creating ruins that are now a symbol of national grievance.

In recent months, police have mounted an intense offensive against dozens of Marxist students in Beijing who supported aggrieved workers in southern China, some citing May 4 as an inspiration.

Officials have also tried to silence Professor Xu Zhangrun of Tsinghua University in Beijing, who, starting in July, issued a series of essays that made stinging criticisms of the Communist Party.

In March, Tsinghua suspended him and put him under investigation.

On Sunday, security police in plain clothes kept watch as Prof Xu gathered with two dozen or so friends and well-wishers to lay flowers at an inscribed stone memorial that commemorates Wang Guowei, a Tsinghua scholar, for his "independence of spirit and freedom of thought".

May 4 represented a time when Chinese people, especially students and scholars, "awoke" to their right and duty to speak out about the country's political future, Prof Xu said by text message.

"Commemorating May 4 today must still be founded in this 'awakening'," he said.

But Mr Lin Xianzhi, a writer in southern China, said that a few weeks ago publishers backed out of reissuing his book, The Spirit of May 4, which stresses the iconoclastic side of that time and was last published in 2012.

"Ten years ago, I wrote that the spirit of May 4 was dead," Mr Lin said. "Today it's even more dead."

Part of the reason officials are concerned about students is economic. This year, 8.3 million students will graduate from Chinese universities and colleges - more than ever. Quite a few are likely to have a hard time finding jobs that meet their expectations.

Still, few students appeared ready to challenge Mr Xi's message of loyal unity under the party.

"It's really shocking to see this history," said Mr Pang Tianjin, a high school freshman, gesturing at the museum exhibition for the May 4 movement. "The student protesters back then were so brave."

And how would he be marking the day of the centenary?

"Well, protesting is out of the question," he said. "You'd get detained right away."