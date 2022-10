President Xi Jinping on Sunday emphasised the security challenges that China could face and told party members to be ready to weather "high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms", as the country continues its rise as a world power.

Warning of continued uncertainties in the global landscape, he urged party cadres to get behind the Communist Party of China (CPC) and foster a fighting spirit so that they "cannot be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation, or cowed by pressure".