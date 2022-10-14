Xi Jinping: An ostracised princeling's ascent to the top

BEIJING - When President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, some observers predicted he would be the most liberal Communist Party leader in China's history, based on his low-key profile, family backstory and perhaps a degree of misguided hope.

Ten years later, those forecasts lie in tatters, proving only how little was understood of the man who looks set to become China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong at a major party congress this month.

Mr Xi has shown himself to be ruthless in his ambition, intolerant of dissent, with a desire for control that has infiltrated almost every aspect of life in modern China.

He has gone from being primarily known as the husband of a celebrity singer to someone whose apparent charisma and aptitude for political storytelling have created a personality cult not seen since Mao's day.

The colourful details of his early life have been rinsed and repackaged in official party lore, but the man himself - and what drives him - remain somewhat more of an enigma.

"I dispute the conventional view that Xi Jinping struggles for power for power's sake," said Mr Alfred L. Chan, author of a book on Mr Xi's life.

"I would suggest that he strives for power as an instrument... to fulfil his vision."

Another biographer Adrian Geiges said he did not think Mr Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family's amassed wealth.

"That's not his interest," Mr Geiges said.

"He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world."

Central to that vision - what Mr Xi calls the "Chinese Dream" or "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" - is the role of the Communist Party (CCP).

"Xi is a man of faith... for him, God is the Communist Party," wrote Mr Kerry Brown, author of "Xi: A Study in Power".

"The greatest mistake the rest of the world makes about Xi is to not take this faith seriously."