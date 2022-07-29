Xi calls on party to plan for risks in the next 'five years and beyond'

BEIJING • President Xi Jinping called for China's ruling Communist Party to plan for risks in the next "five years and beyond" at a key meeting, adding to speculation that he is vying for influence past a planned third term.

At a meeting of top leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday in Beijing, the Chinese leader said that this year's 20th Party Congress would be held at a "crucial moment" for the nation, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Mr Xi called on the party to set "goals, tasks and policies" for the nation past 2027 at the landmark summit, where he is expected to extend his decade in power after term limits were abolished in 2018.

"Against the backdrop of accelerating global changes unseen in a century, and more complex risks, challenges, contradictions and problems, the fundamental task is to run our own affairs well," he added.

Last year, Mr Xi delivered the first resolution on Communist Party history in 40 years, sending a strong signal that he has the power base to remain in office. Only Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping had authored a historical resolution, and both dominated Chinese politics until they died.

Mr Xi held a similar meeting in 2017, which set the tone for that year's leadership congress. At this week's huddle, ahead of the event likely to be held in October or November, Mr Xi highlighted the achievements of his tenure as well as challenges ahead.

The 69-year-old leader said the ruling party had "resolutely safeguarded peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", a comment that comes amid rising friction with Washington over a potential landmark visit to the self-ruled island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The government of the world's No. 2 economy had "managed to protect the health and safety of the people" during the pandemic, Mr Xi added, offering another defence of his zero-Covid-19 strategy for containing the coronavirus.

Still, the Chinese leader's reference to "complex risks" appeared to acknowledge that the congress comes at a turbulent time.

China's economy is struggling under Mr Xi's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 - which mandates lockdowns, mass testing and largely closing borders - with economists saying it is unlikely to hit the official goal of around 5.5 per cent growth this year.

Beijing is sparring with the US over everything from human rights issues to allegations of Chinese spying, and a territorial dispute in Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that China claims as its own. Beijing's diplomats have repeatedly warned against a possible Pelosi visit - the first to Taiwan by a sitting House Speaker since Mr Newt Gingrich visited in 1997.

Mr Xi hinted at these issues in this week's huddle, attended by leaders including Premier Li Keqiang. The President said "the party faces various long-term tests in terms of governing, reform and opening up, market economy, as well as the external environment". The party also faces dangers including a lack of capabilities, detachment from the masses and corruption, he said.

BLOOMBERG