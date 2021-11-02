Xi calls for stronger actions by all to jointly tackle climate change

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday called on all parties to take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate crisis, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"I hope all parties will take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate challenge and protect the planet, the shared home for us all," he said in a written statement delivered at the COP26 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, which he is not attending in person.

Mr Xi said the adverse impacts of climate change have become increasingly evident, presenting a growing urgency for global action. He made a three-pronged proposal to address the issue, including upholding multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions, and accelerating the green transition.

"When it comes to global challenges such as climate change, multilateralism is the right prescription," he said.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement provide the fundamental legal basis for international cooperation on climate. Parties need to build on existing consensus, increase mutual trust, step up cooperation and work together to deliver a successful COP26 in Glasgow, Mr Xi said.

He added that parties also need to honour their commitments, set realistic targets and visions, and do their best according to national conditions to deliver their climate action measures.

He stressed the responsibility of developed countries in tackling climate change, saying they should not only do more themselves, but should also provide support to help developing countries do better.

In terms of green transition, Mr Xi said it is important to harness innovations in science and technology to transform and upgrade the energy and resources sectors, as well as the industrial structure and consumption pattern.

Guided by the vision of a community of life for man and nature, China will continue to prioritise ecological conservation and pursue a green and low-carbon path to development, he said.

"We will foster a green, low-carbon and circular economic system at a faster pace, press ahead with industrial structure adjustment, and rein in the irrational development of energy-intensive and high-emission projects."

Mr Xi added that China will speed up the transition to green and low-carbon energy, vigorously develop renewable energy, and plan and build large wind and photovoltaic power stations.

