Xi assures full trust of Beijing at meeting with HK's next leader

HONG KONG • Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong's next leader John Lee in Beijing, state media said yesterday, telling the former security chief that he has the full trust of the central government.

According to Xinhua, Mr Xi said Mr Lee has the "courage to take responsibility" and "had made contributions to safeguarding national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability".

"The central government fully affirms and fully trusts you," Mr Xi added. "I believe that the administration of the new government will definitely bring forth a new atmosphere, and compose a new chapter in Hong Kong's development."

It was Mr Lee's first visit to China's capital since his selection as chief executive earlier this month, according to local reports.

Premier Li Keqiang gave Mr Lee a letter approving his appointment yesterday, the final formality before he is sworn into office on July 1. Mr Li said China supported Hong Kong elevating its status as an international financial, trade and shipping hub at a press conference with Mr Lee.

He also stressed that implementing the "one country, two systems" principle was key to the city's long-term prosperity.

Mr Lee is expected to hold a press conference at Hong Kong airport upon his return from his four-day-trip today, according to the South China Morning Post.

The former police officer was also set to submit his Cabinet picks for the central government's approval while in Beijing.

Mr Lee is expected to discuss with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng a plan to restructure the government, the newspaper reported, adding that he is likely to meet Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi, who oversees the Communist Party's leading group on Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

Mr Lee's trip to the capital was conducted under a closed-loop system, meaning his entourage was not allowed to interact with anyone outside their meetings, the South China Morning Post reported separately.

Mr Lee's meeting with Mr Xi is considered routine.

It is common practice for the incoming chief executive to visit Beijing to be formally appointed to the role, in line with the Basic Law governing Hong Kong.

The former chief secretary will be formally sworn into office on the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule. He will face pressure to restore business confidence in the wake of the city's restrictive hotel quarantine rules and address the affordable housing crisis.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE