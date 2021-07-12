Xi and Kim vow to take bilateral ties to new stage

SEOUL • Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have vowed to bring their relations to a new stage as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of a friendship pact, Pyongyang's state media reported yesterday.

China is North Korea's longtime ally and economic benefactor, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War, when Mao Zedong sent millions of "volunteers" to fight US-led United Nations forces to a standstill.

The two countries signed a treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack on July 11, 1961, with Mao describing the allies as being as close as "lips and teeth".

Relations have fluctuated over the years due to Pyongyang's growing nuclear ambitions, but with negotiations between North Korea and the United States at a standstill, both sides have moved to strengthen their alliance.

"Despite the unprecedentedly complicated international situation in recent years, the comradely trust and militant friendship between the DPRK and China get stronger day by day," Mr Kim wrote in his message to Mr Xi, referring to the North by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In the message carried by the KCNA news agency, Mr Kim highlighted the role of the pact in "ensuring peace and stability in Asia and the rest of the world, now that the hostile forces become more desperate in their challenge and obstructive moves".

Mr Xi wrote that he planned to bring greater happiness to the two countries and their people "by steadily leading the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new stage", KCNA said.

It is a marked contrast to a few years ago, when relations were poor and Mr Kim had yet to meet Mr Xi since succeeding his father in December 2011.

Mr Kim made his first visit to China in March 2018 and the two leaders have now met five times.

The exchange of messages is the latest sign of renewed ties between the neighbours, which analysts say is aimed at the US amid gridlocked nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington and worsening US-China tensions.

"It's a marriage of convenience," Dr Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, told Agence France-Presse. The two allies' relations have seen discord since the end of the Korean War, he said, and they will "never really trust each other".

But they need each other to deal with Washington, he added. "And the closer they get, the harder it will be to denuclearise North Korea."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE