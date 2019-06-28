Xi Jinping and Shinzo Abe vow to turn a new page in their countries' ties

OSAKA • Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday vowed to turn a new page in their contentious history as "eternal neighbours" and strengthen bilateral ties that have long been marred by history and a bitter island spat.

Mr Xi, the first Chinese President to visit Japan in nine years, is one of many world leaders who are in Osaka to attend the Group of 20 Summit that begins today. Eight countries, including Singapore, are invited as observers.

Mr Abe will meet US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks today, while Mr Trump and Mr Xi will meet in a high-stakes summit at 11.30am tomorrow. The G-20 Summit is centred on trade and the economy, but all eyes are on how far leaders will go in raising geopolitical controversies such as the Hong Kong protests.