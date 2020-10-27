Xi accused by Seoul of distorting history in his Korean War speech

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of distorting history in a speech he made on the Korean War, offering rare criticism of its biggest trading partner over rhetoric seen as anti-American.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha dismissed as inaccurate claims that China fought against "imperialist invaders" during the 1950-1953 Korean War.

"The international debate on this has already been terminated," Ms Kang said in testimony to Parliament, adding that the war was started by North Korea, an ally of the Soviet Union and China, when it invaded South Korea.

"The fact is clearly stated and recognised by the UN Security Council," Ms Kang said. "We are taking necessary communication measures with the Chinese regarding this matter," she added, without giving details.

Opposition lawmakers called on South Korea to summon China's ambassador in Seoul for talks over Mr Xi's comments made last week.

The Chinese President had sent a message to the United States when he spoke last Friday at ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the war to fight on behalf of North Korea, saying his country is not intimidated by American military might.

The Korean War remains the only time China has gone to war with the US, which was commanding United Nations forces in the 1950-1953 conflict.

"After strenuous battles, the Chinese and (North Korean) armed forces defeated an opponent that was armed to the teeth, and broke the myth that the US military is invincible," the Communist Party-backed Global Times quoted Mr Xi as saying.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook also said that he disagrees with Mr Xi.

"It is crystal clear that North Korea invaded the South, under the instigation of Stalin and Mao Zedong," Mr Suh told Parliament yesterday, referring to the leaders of the Soviet Union and China at the time of the war.

Sensitivities around the war are running high in China, where earlier this month millions of people took to social media to criticise South Korean K-pop music group BTS member Kim Nam-joon, known by his stage name RM, for neglecting to talk about China's role when he mentioned the Korean War at an awards ceremony in New York.

BLOOMBERG