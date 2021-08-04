Wuhan to test all residents as Covid-19 re-emerges

BEIJING • The authorities in Wuhan said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged reported its first local infections in over a year.

China is battling its largest coronavirus outbreak in months, confining residents of entire cities to their homes, cutting transport links and rolling out mass testing as the fast-spreading Delta variant challenges its Covid-zero strategy and home-grown vaccines.

Beijing had highlighted its success in crushing the virus, allowing the economy to rebound and normal life to return while the globe struggled with Covid-19.

But the latest outbreak is threatening China's success, with over 400 domestic cases reported since mid-July when a cluster among airport cleaners in Nanjing sparked infections in over 20 cities across more than a dozen provinces.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior city official Li Tao said yesterday.

The authorities announced on Monday that seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city, breaking a year-long streak without domestic cases.

The holiday destination of Zhangjiajie in the central Hunan province abruptly announced yesterday that no one would be allowed to exit the city, after closing tourist attractions and encouraging visitors to leave last week.

Major cities including the capital Beijing have now tested millions of residents while cordoning off residential compounds and placing close contacts under quarantine. China reported 61 domestic cases yesterday.

Photos from Wuhan on Monday showed supermarket shelves stripped bare by shoppers apparently stocking up in preparation of being locked down, in scenes reminiscent of the panic buying before the city was cut off from the rest of the world for 76 days last year in the first lockdown.

Officials took to social media yesterday, pledging to "calm the panicked mood of city residents", announcing that stores had promised to keep prices and supply chains stable.

Mr Mao, a 27-year-old Wuhan resident who gave just his surname, said he was "not worried" about the new outbreak as "Wuhan has accumulated rich experience", including widespread vaccination.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE