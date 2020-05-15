Wuhan starts mass testing as fresh infections emerge

WUHAN • Nervous residents in China's pandemic epicentre of Wuhan queued up to be tested for the coronavirus yesterday after a new cluster of cases sparked a mass screening campaign.

Lines of socially-distanced people formed at makeshift testing sites set up under tents in parking lots, parks and residential communities as it rained in the metropolis of 11 million people.

"This is a good thing. It's a way to be responsible towards others and to yourself," said a 40-year-old man. He had been tested 10 days before, but given Wuhan's history as the source of the virus and China's worst-hit city, he welcomed a little extra insurance. The man added: "If you have the opportunity, wouldn't you do it again?"

The contagion was first detected in Wuhan late last year, prompting the Chinese government to impose a lockdown on the city on Jan 23, isolating the industrial and transport centre from the rest of the country and keeping residents at home.

More than 3,800 people have died from Covid-19 in the city, accounting for the vast majority of fatalities in China. The quarantine was fully lifted only in early April, and life is returning to normal.

But Wuhan was given a fresh jolt when new local cases emerged last weekend after more than a month in which none was reported.

Fearful of reliving the virus nightmare, officials have launched a drive to conduct nucleic acid tests on the city's entire population.

Residents young and old filed forward as medical workers in protective gear recorded their personal details and took swabs.

Some remained anxious. "I know this... large-scale testing serves as a basic safeguard," said a woman who did not give her name. "But the safety measures inside are really bad. (People) are too close, and the testing person handled a lot of samples from people but I didn't see him wash his hands."

China has largely brought the virus under control, but has been on edge recently about a potential second wave of infections as it has lifted lockdowns and other curbs.

Besides the six new Wuhan cases, virus clusters have appeared in recent weeks in the north-eastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang, which border Russia. And with the virus taking hold in other nations, China has barred most foreigners from entering the country.

Despite the lingering concerns, pandemic-hardened residents of Wuhan have done their best to resume their lives. Dozens of people kicked up their heels to Chinese folk music on a promenade by the Yangtze River on Wednesday.

"I'm very happy (to be dancing outside)," said Ms Qiu Jumei, a 53-year-old waitress. "The atmosphere wasn't the same when I was at home and dancing alone," she added.

