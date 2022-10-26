Wuhan locks down part of city centre as Covid-19 cases emerge

Some 900,000 residents of Hanyang district were told to stay in their homes from Oct 26. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
3 min ago

BEIJING – Wuhan locked down one of its central districts after Covid-19 cases were found, as China persists with a zero tolerance approach to the virus almost three years since the pathogen first emerged in the city. 

Some 900,000 residents of Hanyang district were told to stay in their homes from Wednesday, a spokeswoman from the area’s CDC told Bloomberg News by phone. Another official at Hanyang’s health bureau said the lockdown would last until Sunday, and that all non-essential businesses were told to shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain operational. 

Photos posted on Chinese social media appeared to show barriers erected in the district, ostensibly to keep people from leaving as the movement restrictions are imposed. 

Wuhan recorded 18 Covid-19 cases in the community for Tuesday. While a minuscule tally in other parts of the world, which have shifted to living with the virus, it’s a significant number in China, where the authorities continue to try and wipe out outbreaks. 

The zero-Covid policy – which has its origin in the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan – uses lockdowns, mass testing and restrictions on travel to contain the virus’ spread. The approach is leading to widespread social and economic disruption in China.

After eliminating the virus by April 2020, Wuhan saw a long period of no cases where life in the city that saw the world’s first Covid-19 lockdown returned to normality. That spell ended in July this year, when officials locked down the Jiangxia district, an area that is home to almost 1 million people on Wuhan’s outskirts. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
China imposes Covid-19 curbs in centre of factory hub Guangzhou
Lockdown worries return to Shanghai as China Covid-19 tally climbs
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top