WTA's move could cost it substantial revenue

SHANGHAI • The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) had planned 11 events in China this year before Covid-19 forced them to be relocated or canned.

Resumption of competition there is now on hold, after the WTA's Wednesday announcement of immediate suspension of all its tournaments in mainland China and Hong Kong.

The association was concerned about Chinese player Peng Shuai's safety following her accusation of sexual assault against a powerful politician.

"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," WTA chief executive Steve Simon said.

The US-headquartered tour's decision to walk away from one of its biggest markets could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship revenue.

The WTA's aggressive expansion into China began just before the 2008 Beijing Olympic tennis tournament, and local interest in the sport was fuelled by Li Na winning the 2011 French Open.

In 2008, China hosted just two WTA events. That number grew to nine by 2019. In 2018, the city of Shenzhen bagged a 10-year deal to host the season-ending WTA Tour Finals with a breathtaking bid that doubled the prize pot to US$14 million (S$19 million) a year.

The WTA had also announced a 10-year deal starting in 2017 with streaming platform iQiyi as its digital rights partner in China, reportedly worth US$120 million.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic, many sporting events were cancelled last year and this year, and the WTA removed its Asian swing events, including this year's Tour Finals, which took place in Mexico. It is unclear when the next WTA event in China had been scheduled to take place.

In a Twitter post yesterday, Mr Hu Xijin, editor of China's state-run Global Times newspaper, said: "Steve Simon is boycotting in a high-profile manner some events that only have a slim chance of being held due to Covid-19.

"For one thing, it will not bring additional economic losses to the WTA, for another, it can garner attention from Western countries for himself and the WTA."

