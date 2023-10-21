WPP employee arrested and offices raided by Chinese police

SHANGHAI – An executive and two former employees of WPP Plc, one of the world’s biggest advertising companies, have been arrested in China, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The arrests involved WPP’s GroupM media trading division and included a raid on offices in Shanghai, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

WPP declined to comment. The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment. The Financial Times reported on the matter earlier Friday.

Greater China, a WPP division that includes Taiwan, made up 5 per cent of the company’s revenue in 2022, according to the firm’s annual report.

The region ranked as the company’s No 4 territory behind the US, UK and Germany in 2022 and is the world’s second-largest advertising market, according to WPP’s annual report.

However, advertising spending overall is estimated to have fallen 0.6 per cent last year in China due to Covid-related lockdowns, WPP said.

At the beginning of 2023, the London-based company opened its third campus in the country, in Guangzhou.

Beijing has been intensifying its scrutiny of western businesses amid growing tension. In April, Bain & Co. confirmed that Chinese authorities had questioned staff at its Shanghai office.

The following month, Chinese state security officials visited a branch of Capvision, a consulting firm with headquarters in New York and Shanghai. BLOOMBERG