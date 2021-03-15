Worshippers in Japan walk on hot embers to pray for safety

TOKYO • Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families yesterday by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival near Mount Takaosan.

The fire-walking was more tense than usual because participants were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was also limited to 1,000 participants. Last year, it was not open to the public because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Passing your body through the flames cleanses your soul and delivers your prayers to Buddha," said Buddhist monk Koshou Kamimura of Takaosan Yakuouin Temple.

"Historically, Mt Takaosan is an important place to pray for deliverance from plagues, so I felt we should hold the festival this year with certain precautions."

The festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, has a history of about 50 years at Mount Takaosan.

The monks set fire to wood and Japanese cypress leaves, creating an intense bonfire. They then doused the flames with water, collected the embers and laid them out in two strips, over which they walked barefoot while chanting.

Worshippers followed the monks, wearing masks due to the coronavirus. Some monks carried small children over the embers as dark smoke billowed into the air.

"Coronavirus infections are spreading globally, so I prayed that it doesn't spread any further," said Ms Eriko Nakamura, 46, as Buddhist monks chanted in the background. "The fire-walking event is held outside and there are restrictions on the number of participants. When it comes to the Olympics, it will be held indoors, so I hope they can limit the number of spectators by half."

Japan's government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over Covid-19 as scheduled on March 21, and is expected to make its decision at a meeting with advisers on Thursday, the Sankei newspaper reported yesterday.

The number of hospital beds in use to treat Covid-19 patients is falling gradually, which is justification to end the state of emergency as scheduled, the Sankei said, citing an unnamed government official.

