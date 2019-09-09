Worried expats consider moving out of city as unrest continues

HONG KONG • Like many expatriates in Hong Kong, Ms Madeline Bardin is thinking more and more about leaving.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur has thrived in the city for seven years, but she worries its summer of unrest is not going away any time soon.

She would not go outside with her eight-month-old son without first checking chat groups and the news for reports of tear gas. She recently cancelled a business trip on concern that protests at the airport might prevent her from returning home.

"We have a young family to think about and we think this is just the beginning of the changes in Hong Kong," said Ms Bardin, who moved to the city from London in 2012. "Long term, it just doesn't make sense for us to stay here with the rising instability."

Hong Kong's ability to assimilate people from around the world has helped turn the former British colony into one of the world's biggest financial and commercial hubs. But that status is increasingly under threat as expats and their employers weigh the costs of committing to a city mired in its worst political crisis since the handover to China in 1997.

If people like Ms Bardin leave, it could do significant damage to an economy with the world's fourth-biggest stock market and regional offices for hundreds of foreign firms.

Hong Kong has long attracted international bankers, lawyers and other professionals with its energetic urban lifestyle, negligible crime rate and low taxes - which convinced expats to stomach high rents and cramped living spaces.

At the end of last year, the territory had more than 650,000 foreign residents, in addition to more than one million people from mainland China who have settled in the city of 7.5 million since 1997.

The Hong Kong government does not publish comprehensive immigration figures frequently enough to gauge the full impact of this year's unrest, but there are signs that foreigners are cooling on the city.

Applications for general employment visas dropped 7 per cent last month from a year earlier, after rising on an annual basis for most of this year, according to official figures. The number of mobile residents - those who recently spent between one and three months in the city - fell 4.1 per cent in the first half, the biggest decline in a decade.

Online forums now often feature expats debating whether to leave Hong Kong to give birth, whether it is safe to let their children take public transportation, and whether to move out of the city for good.

Many worry that Beijing is chipping away at the "one country, two systems" framework that gives Hong Kong certain freedoms unavailable in communist China. The extradition Bill would have exposed both Hong Kongers and foreigners to the risk of being sent to the mainland to face China's legal system.

Democratic Party vice-chairman Lo Kin Hei said Hong Kong's status as "Asia's World City" was based on "values that are eroding quickly as Beijing exerts more and more influence... especially in recent years".

"If these values are gone, those names and status that Hong Kong enjoys now will be gone forever."

Still, plenty of foreigners are committed to the city for the long haul. Several have been notable fixtures at the demonstrations, offering support to protesters, live-streaming clashes with police on Twitter and, in at least one case, drawing the ire of pro-Beijing lawmakers.

Hong Kong's government knows the city's reputation is at risk. This month, it took out full-page ads in international newspapers that said: "We remain a safe, open, welcoming and cosmopolitan society and an internationally connected, vibrant and dynamic economy. We will no doubt bounce back. We always do."

Professionals who moved to Hong Kong from mainland China share many of the concerns about stability as Western expats. But some are also souring on the city for different reasons. One common gripe is that native Hong Kongers have become less welcoming to people from the mainland.

A Chinese banker who has lived in Hong Kong for almost a decade, and who asked not to be named, said his wife has ordered him not to speak Mandarin in public. The couple had planned to retire in Hong Kong, where locals speak Cantonese, but are now considering Shenzhen.

Mr Jason Tan, a director at recruitment agency Kelly Services in Shanghai, said he is fielding as many as 20 calls a day from financial professionals who have been in Hong Kong for a few years, but now want to move back to China.

