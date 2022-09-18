World's top dragon boat race ditches HK for Thailand

HONG KONG - The world's top dragon boat contest will ditch Hong Kong in favour of Thailand next year due to the city's stringent Covid-19 rules, its organisers said on Saturday.

Hong Kong is trying to reboot its pandemic-hit sports scene even as it continues to follow a loose version of the mainland's zero-tolerance strategy.

"Hong Kong's current quarantine and isolation arrangements for visitors are still more stringent than those of other countries," the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association wrote on Facebook.

The event set for next August will be held in Pattaya, Thailand, the International Dragon Boat Federation confirmed.

The news comes a day after the Hong Kong Marathon and the Oxfam Trailwalker events announced their cancellations.

Marathon organisers said they had not received government approval with just two months left before the race, which did not leave enough time for preparations.

Last year's marathon was held after a months-long delay and featured no overseas entrants, while the 2020 event was called off by the government with two weeks' notice.

This month, Hong Kong's top badminton tournament was cancelled after officials insisted that overseas players be kept in an isolation bubble.

The city's officials say some foreign competitors have agreed to coronavirus restrictions, citing the Hong Kong Masters snooker tournament next month and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens in November.

Those events will be run using a Beijing Olympics-style "closed loop" system in which overseas players are kept in isolation from the community, restricted to hotels and sports venues.

AFP