World's longest sea bridge linking Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai opens to traffic

Buses drive past a sign on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) during its first day of operation, offshore in Hong Kong, on Oct 24, 2018.
Buses drive past a sign on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) during its first day of operation, offshore in Hong Kong, on Oct 24, 2018.
A man buys a bus ticket to cross the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge during its first day of operation, in Hong Kong, on Oct 24, 2018.
A man buys a bus ticket to cross the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge during its first day of operation, in Hong Kong, on Oct 24, 2018.
A man buys a bus ticket to cross the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge during its first day of operation, in Hong Kong, on Oct 24, 2018.
A man buys a bus ticket to cross the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge during its first day of operation, in Hong Kong, on Oct 24, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers look out as the bus passes a border checkpoint after crossing the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge during its first day of operation, in Macau, on Oct 24, 2018.
Passengers look out as the bus passes a border checkpoint after crossing the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge during its first day of operation, in Macau, on Oct 24, 2018.
ZHUHAI (XINHUA) - The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9am on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The 55km bridge connects China's mainland province of Guangdong with the country's two special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau.

Starting on Wednesday, the customs in Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macau will offer round-the-clock service for customs clearance to facilitate traffic via the bridge.

The bridge is the result of nine years of construction.

