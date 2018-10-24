World's longest sea bridge linking Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai opens to traffic

ZHUHAI (XINHUA) - The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9am on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The 55km bridge connects China's mainland province of Guangdong with the country's two special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau.

Starting on Wednesday, the customs in Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macau will offer round-the-clock service for customs clearance to facilitate traffic via the bridge.

The bridge is the result of nine years of construction.