World leaders showing up and staying away

BEIJING • A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about Covid-19 have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Winter Games.

Here is a list of those expected to turn up and those staying away.

IN

 • President Vladimir Putin of Russia
 • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia
 • President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt
 • President Andrzej Duda of Poland
 • President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia
 • Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan
 • Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar
 • President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan
 • President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan
 • President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan
 • President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan
 • President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan
 • Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates
 • Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg
 • Prince Albert II of Monaco
 • President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina
 • President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador
 • Prime Minister L. Oyun - Erdene of Mongolia
 • Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea
 • King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia
 • President Halimah Yacob of Singapore
 • Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand
 • National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of South Korea
 • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations
 • President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly
 • Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation
 • Director-General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organisation
 • President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank
 • Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
 • Prime Minister Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy

OUT

 • United States
 • Canada
 • Australia
 • United Kingdom
 • Taiwan
 • North Korea
 • Lithuania
 • Denmark
 • Netherlands
 • New Zealand
 • Japan
 • Germany
 • Switzerland
 • Austria
 • Slovenia
 • Sweden
 • Estonia
 • Belgium

REUTERS

