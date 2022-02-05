World leaders showing up and staying away

BEIJING • A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about Covid-19 have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Winter Games.
Here is a list of those expected to turn up and those staying away.
IN
• President Vladimir Putin of Russia
• Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia
• President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt
• President Andrzej Duda of Poland
• President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia
• Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan
• Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar
• President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan
• President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan
• President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan
• President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan
• President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan
• Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates
• Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg
• Prince Albert II of Monaco
• President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina
• President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador
• Prime Minister L. Oyun - Erdene of Mongolia
• Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea
• King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia
• President Halimah Yacob of Singapore
• Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand
• National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of South Korea
• Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations
• President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly
• Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation
• Director-General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organisation
• President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank
• Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
• Prime Minister Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy
OUT
• United States
• Canada
• Australia
• United Kingdom
• Taiwan
• North Korea
• Lithuania
• Denmark
• Netherlands
• New Zealand
• Japan
• Germany
• Switzerland
• Austria
• Slovenia
• Sweden
• Estonia
• Belgium
REUTERS