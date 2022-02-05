World leaders showing up and staying away

BEIJING • A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about Covid-19 have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Winter Games.

Here is a list of those expected to turn up and those staying away.

IN

• President Vladimir Putin of Russia

• Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

• President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

• President Andrzej Duda of Poland

• President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia

• Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan

• Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

• President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

• President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan

• President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan

• President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan

• President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan

• Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates

• Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

• Prince Albert II of Monaco

• President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina

• President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador

• Prime Minister L. Oyun - Erdene of Mongolia

• Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

• King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia

• President Halimah Yacob of Singapore

• Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand

• National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of South Korea

• Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations

• President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly

• Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation

• Director-General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organisation

• President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank

• Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

• Prime Minister Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy

OUT

• United States

• Canada

• Australia

• United Kingdom

• Taiwan

• North Korea

• Lithuania

• Denmark

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Japan

• Germany

• Switzerland

• Austria

• Slovenia

• Sweden

• Estonia

• Belgium

