World leaders, past and present, pay tribute to Abe and his contributions

Current and former world leaders have expressed profound shock and sadness at the assassination yesterday of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, regarded as a statesman and Japan's most consequential post-war premier.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a day of national mourning today, tweeting that "Mr Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership".

Mr Abe had cemented ties between their countries and was an enthusiastic proponent of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which groups Japan, India, Australia and the United States in what is seen as a counterweight to China.

In Washington, President Joe Biden said in a statement: "I am stunned, outraged and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo... was shot and killed while campaigning."

"I had the privilege to work closely with Prime Minister Abe," Mr Biden said.

"He was a champion of the alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people. The longest-serving Japanese prime minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."

He added: "While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it."

Mr Abe was shot in the western city of Nara, while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

Mr Abe had two stints in office as prime minister, from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020.

He was best known for his "Abenomics" policy of unprecedented aggressive monetary easing and fiscal spending aimed at reviving Japan's flagging economy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned the shooting as an "unpardonable act of crime" and expressed deep sorrow and shock, according to his office.

In Beijing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said: "China is shocked by this unexpected incident. Former prime minister Abe had contributed to promoting the improvement and development of Sino-Japanese relations."

In a Facebook post, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences on "the tragic demise" of Mr Abe, whose contributions in strengthening bilateral cooperation would always be remembered.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was "shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia".

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a social media post: "Taiwan and Japan have overcome many obstacles together and built a deep friendship, all with former PM Abe's support."

Similar messages of sympathy and shock poured in from Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the late leader a "wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the assassination had left him "shocked and deeply saddened". "We stand closely by Japan's side in these difficult hours," he added.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that it was "incredibly sad news" and said that Mr Abe's "global leadership through uncharted times will be remembered by many".

Tributes also came from former world leaders, reflecting the global legacy of Mr Abe.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, who hosted Mr Abe at his home in Davao in 2017, said: "Abe was a good and loyal friend, a staunch supporter of my administration and a strong ally of the nation."

Mr Abe was the first leader to visit the Philippines after Mr Duterte took over as president in 2016.

"As the world mourns the loss of this great man, we remember him for his compassionate service and remarkable leadership. Indeed, one of the most influential world leaders of our time."

In a statement before Mr Abe's death was confirmed yesterday, former US president Donald Trump, who was particularly close to the Japanese leader, hailed him as a "truly great man and leader" and "a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America".

