World Briefs: Tropical storm hits Taiwan, killing one

Tropical storm hits Taiwan, killing one

TAIPEI • A powerful tropical storm swept across southern Taiwan, triggering landslides and flooding and leaving at least one dead and nine injured before it hit southern China yesterday, officials said.

An 18-year-old motorcycle rider died in Tainan city after hitting a fallen tree.

Tropical Storm Bailu made a second landfall in China's Fujian province yesterday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope voices concern over Amazon blazes

VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis yesterday voiced concern for the Amazon rainforest, a "vital" lung for the planet, as the worst blazes in years have sparked a global outcry.

Speaking to the faithful at the Vatican, he urged the world's 1.3 billion Catholics to pray for the fires to be extinguished as quickly as possible. Official figures show 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year.

The Argentine pope had denounced the exploitation of the Amazon by "huge international economic interests" in a 2015 encyclical.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Modi awarded UAE's top civilian honour

DUBAI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian honour during a visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally put the golden medal for the Order of Zayed around Mr Modi's neck during an event in Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.

ASSOCIATED PRESS