World Briefs: S. Korean President replaces some aides

S. Korean President replaces some aides

SEOUL • President Moon Jae-in of South Korea replaced some of his senior aides yesterday as part of a shake-up aimed at jacking up approval ratings amid criticism over skyrocketing home prices.

Mr Moon swopped out his senior secretary for political affairs, senior secretary for civil affairs, and an aide who oversees policy on civic society cooperation. They were part of a team led by Chief of Staff Noh Young-min.

There is speculation that Mr Moon will also remove Mr Noh and others in the coming days.

Home prices in Seoul have soared more than 50 per cent since 2017, the fastest pace in the world, according to statistics site Numbeo, despite more than 20 cooling policies introduced under Mr Moon.

REUTERS

Salmonella cases linked to onions

NEW YORK • A salmonella outbreak linked to onions has expanded to 43 states in the United States and to Canada, prompting a recall from a producer in California and various grocery chains, health officials said.

As of Sunday, there were 640 reported salmonella cases, including 85 hospitalisations, tied to the outbreak, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. Many of the reported cases were in the western states of Utah (90), Oregon (85), California (76) and Montana (52).

The Public Health Agency of Canada reported 239 cases, with 29 hospitalisations, as of last Friday.

The FDA identified the likely source of the outbreak as red onions from Thomson International, a produce supplier in Bakersfield, California.

NYTIMES

Turkey flexes muscle in maritime feud

ANKARA • Turkey launched naval exercises off two Greek islands and announced energy exploration research in the same area, projecting its military might amid heightened territorial tussles in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two-day naval drill to the east and south of Rhodes and Kastellorizo signals that Ankara will not accept any agreement or move that would limit its maritime interests in the waters.

The eastern Mediterranean has become an energy hot spot, with big finds for European Union member Cyprus, Israel and Egypt in recent years, and Turkey's push to secure a share of the resources has exacerbated strains.

BLOOMBERG

Pakistan court indicts ex-president

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's anti-graft court indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari on charges of corruption, as opposition groups accused the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan of persecution.

Accountability court judge Azam Khan formally framed charges against Zardari for buying assets overseas from undeclared sources, Mr Muzafar Abbasi, a deputy prosecutor at the National Accountability Bureau, said by phone.

Zardari, the widower of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto - who was assassinated in 2007 - has been accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts, a charge he denies, saying he was being politically victimised by Mr Imran Khan's government.

BLOOMBERG