World Briefs: Pakistan quake kills eight

Pakistan quake kills eight

ISLAMABAD • An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook northern Pakistan yesterday, killing eight people and injuring 100, government and police officials said.

Media photos and video footage showed a collapsed building and cracks in roads large enough to swallow cars in Mirpur, a town on Pakistan's side of the disputed territory of Kashmir near India.

REUTERS

China mulls over e-cigarette rules

HONG KONG • China, the world's largest tobacco market, may introduce rules for the e-cigarette industry as early as next month amid growing health concerns and reports that some products contain toxic elements, state media reported on Monday.

The e-cigarette market in China, which has over 300 million smokers, has dozens of domestic manufacturers like Relx, Yooz and Snow+ that have taken tens of millions of dollars in venture capital funding.

REUTERS

Riyadh waives fees for foreign workers

DUBAI • Saudi Arabia will waive the controversial fees it requires industrial companies to pay for their foreign workers for a period of five years, lightening a burden on the private sector.

Since January last year, businesses have had to pay fees for their foreign workers, part of the government's strategy to raise non-oil revenue and encourage companies to hire Saudis.

BLOOMBERG