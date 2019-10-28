World Briefs: N. Korea says no progress in US ties

N. Korea says no progress in US ties

SEOUL • North Korea said yesterday that there had been no progress in relations with the United States, and hostilities that could lead to an exchange of fire have continued, according to state news agency KCNA.

In a statement under the name of North Korea senior official Kim Yong Chol, KCNA said it would be a mistake for the US to ignore a year-end deadline for denuclearisation talks.

The statement also quoted Mr Kim as saying he hopes that US-North Korean relations do not underscore that "there are permanent foes but no permanent friends".

REUTERS

Probe into DAP duo's link to militant group

KUALA LUMPUR • Investigation papers involving 12 detained Malaysians, including two lawmakers from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), for alleged links to a Sri Lankan militant group were forwarded to the Attorney-General's Chambers, said counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan yesterday.

The arrest has raised tensions within Malaysia's governing Pakatan Harapan coalition that includes the DAP, with claims and counter-claims over the duo's alleged involvement in raising funds and trying to revive the defunct group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which is deemed a terrorist group and banned in Malaysia.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Merkel's party faces far-right challenge

BERLIN • Germans in the eastern state of Thuringia voted yesterday in an election in which the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is seeking to build on successes in two other regional ballots last month and to beat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

The AfD, one of a number of nationalist movements making waves across Europe, is the third largest party in Germany's legislature behind Dr Merkel's Christian Democrats and the centre-left Social Democrats. It surged into second place in the eastern states of Saxony and Brandenburg in the Sept 1 elections.

REUTERS