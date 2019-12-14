World Briefs : Malaysia to sue Goldman over 1MDB

Malaysia to sue Goldman over 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia will file criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group over state fund 1MDB next year although the investment firm has indicated that it intends to reach a settlement.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Goldman Sachs was reported as saying it intended to reach an out-of-court settlement with the US Department of Justice. Malaysia is claiming US$7.5 billion (S$10.1 billion) "for the losses caused by Goldman Sachs alone in the 1MDB scandal", he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for extremism

MOSCOW • A Russian court jailed a Jehovah's Witness for six years yesterday after finding him guilty of extremist activity, part of a crackdown on the group that human rights activists say violates religious freedom.

A court in the city of Penza said it had jailed Vladimir Alushkin, 55, for continuing to run a local branch of the US-headquartered Christian denomination group despite it being outlawed.

REUTERS

Indonesia's glaciers 'could melt in a decade'

JAKARTA • Indonesia's glaciers are melting so fast they could disappear in a decade, a new study says, underscoring the threat posed by climate change to ice sheets in tropical countries.

Mountain-range glaciers in the Papua region warn of what could be in store, said Dr Lonnie Thompson, an author of the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE