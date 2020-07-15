World Briefs : Flash floods kill 15 in Sulawesi

Flash floods kill 15 in Sulawesi

MAKASSAR (Sulawesi) • At least 15 people were killed and dozens missing after flash floods left hundreds of houses buried in mud on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the authorities said yesterday.

A search and rescue operation was on to find missing people feared swept away by floods and mud after three rivers in North Luwu regency overflowed due to torrential rains, the island's disaster mitigation agency said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mum of Korean Air chief convicted

SEOUL • A South Korean court yesterday found Lee Myung-hee, the 70-year-old mother of Korean Air's chief executive, guilty of repeatedly assaulting her employees, but gave her a suspended sentence.

Lee faced multiple allegations of assault against her staff - from drivers and housekeepers to construction workers - including cursing, kicking, slapping and throwing a pair of scissors at an employee. Seoul Central District Court convicted but gave her a two-year jail sentence suspended for three years, and 80 hours of community service on the grounds of her age and the fact that the victims did not want her to be punished.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Taiwan lawmakers brawl again

TAIPEI • Taiwanese lawmakers scuffled in Parliament yesterday over a nomination for the head of a top government watchdog, the second time physical confrontations have erupted over the issue in as many weeks.

Opposition Kuomintang members clashed with legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party as they tried to block nominee Chen Chu from entering the main parliamentary chamber.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE