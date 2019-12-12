World Briefs: Court orders bail for Pakistan ex-president

Court orders bail for Pakistan ex-president

ISLAMABAD • A Pakistani court yesterday ordered that ailing former president Asif Ali Zardari be released on bail on medical grounds, so that he can seek medical treatment at a hospital of his choice in the country.

The development came about five months after Zardari, the widower of the country's assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested by Pakistan's anti-graft body in a multimillion-dollar money-laundering case.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bougainville votes for independence

BUKA (Papua New Guinea) • Voters backing Bougainville's independence from Papua New Guinea have won a landslide referendum victory, according to results released yesterday - a major step towards the troubled isles becoming the world's newest nation.

Chairman of the Bougainville Referendum Commission Bertie Ahern declared that 176,928 people - around 98 per cent of voters - had backed independence, with just 3,043 supporting the option of the isles remaining part of Papua New Guinea with more autonomy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

All-electric commercial plane stages test flight

VANCOUVER • The world's first fully electric commercial aircraft took its inaugural test flight on Tuesday, taking off from the Canadian city of Vancouver, where tall mountain peaks edge the Pacific Ocean.

"This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work," said Mr Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of engineering firm MagniX, which is based in Seattle.

The company designed the plane's motor and worked in partnership with Harbour Air, which ferries half a million passengers a year between Vancouver, Whistler ski resort and nearby islands and coastal communities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE