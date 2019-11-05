World Briefs: Anwar to be next PM, not Azmin: Mahathir

Anwar to be next PM, not Azmin: Mahathir

PETALING JAYA • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said his successor will be Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and not Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Tun Dr Mahathir said though some MPs want him to remain as prime minister until the next election, he will step down before that. Asked in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald if he would pass the baton to Mr Anwar and not to Datuk Seri Azmin, Dr Mahathir replied: "Yes, I will."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Turkey to send ISIS fighters back home

ANKARA • Turkey will send captured Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters back to their countries even if their citizenships have been revoked, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said yesterday. Turkey launched an offensive into north-east Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia last month, prompting concern over the fate of ISIS prisoners there.

REUTERS

China dangles carrots to Taiwan

TAIPEI • Beijing has unveiled a set of incentives for Taiwanese firms and individuals designed to make good on President Xi Jinping's pledge to unify China with the democratically ruled island within a generation. The 26 new incentives are to ensure a level playing field in areas such as 5G.

BLOOMBERG