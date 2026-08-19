Worker influx lifts Hong Kong population as birth slump worsens

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Births in Hong Kong plunged 15.6 per cent to 29,700, the lowest since records began in the 1960s.

Hong Kong is increasingly reliant on imported workers as births fell below 30,000 for the first time, underscoring the limits of government incentives to arrest a demographic slump that threatens the city’s future workforce.

The number of residents rose 0.3 per cent from 2025 to more than 7.5 million in mid-2026 on an influx of newcomers, according to provisional estimates released on Aug 18 by the Census and Statistics Department.

Births plunged 15.6 per cent to 29,700, the lowest since records began in the 1960s.

In a statement, a government spokesperson attributed the population bump to measures for attracting talent and labour, which offset the natural decrease caused by deaths exceeding births.

But the slump in the number of newborns deals a further blow to Hong Kong’s efforts to tackle low birth rates – a common challenge faced by governments across East Asia.

The city introduced a HK$20,000 ( S$3,250 ) cash handout for each baby born to a permanent resident between October 2023 and October 2026.

The authorities had earlier estimated that the programme, which has seen a total of about HK$1.44 billion already awarded as of May, could help boost annual births to 39,000.

The decline will also aggravate demographic pressures in a city with one of the world’s most rapidly ageing populations, as more people leave the workforce. The government projects almost one in three residents will be 65 and over by 2039, up from 20 per cent in 2021. BLOOMBERG