Work threatens vacation plans? Try a workation

Mr Yoshimasa Higashihara, an assistant human resources manager, swopped his work desk in Tokyo for a view of the sprawling Singapore city skyline for one day last year.

Working out of a cafe near Raffles Place, the Japan Airlines (JAL) employee prepared documents for an upcoming corporate event back home. JAL is one of Japan's first companies to endorse the concept of "workation", which combines work and holiday.

The idea goes one step further than "telework" or working from home. It allows employees equipped with laptops or smartphones and an Internet connection to work anywhere from a beach resort to a mountain hut - so long as the work gets done.

"Workation" is slowly catching on in overworked and insular Japan as firms try to encourage employees to leave their desks behind.

Mr Higashihara, who is in his 30s, told The Sunday Times that he visited Singapore for six days last year, a stretch that included one working day, bookended by a string of national holidays.

"I wanted to stay in Singapore throughout the week and so I used the workation policy. Without it, I'd have had to cancel the entire trip," he said.

JAL introduced the "workation" idea in 2017. While it prefers that employees can shut off entirely on holiday, it acknowledges that this may not always be possible today.

A company spokesman told The Sunday Times that some 170 of its 2,000 employees eligible for the programme made use of it last year. "It was created to allow employees, who may have planned a vacation in advance, to work at a remote location for unplanned or urgent work matters," he said.

"By using this system, it is possible to increase the opportunity to travel more and work only when needed," he said, adding that the policy began as a means to encourage employees to use their accumulated vacation days.

An annual survey by Expedia Japan last year showed that Japanese employees took the least number of paid vacation days among 19 countries and regions, using an average of just 50 per cent of their annual leave allowance.

It added that the top three reasons Japanese do not make use of their leave days are concerns about work responsibilities, a desire to save up leave in case of an emergency, and fears that their supervisors or colleagues would think they are unmotivated.

In a country where the term "karoshi" - or death by overwork - was coined, several high-profile karoshi deaths in recent years have spurred some soul-searching and, consequently, a promise to prevent a repeat of such cases.

Japan recognises that old working methods are unsustainable, and the government has enacted "work-style reforms" this year that cap overtime hours.

The civil service is taking the lead to boost telework arrangements.

Meanwhile, amid a gradual shift in attitudes, several municipal governments have launched "workation" campaigns in a bid to drive domestic tourism.

They include Shirahama in Wakayama prefecture, a beach resort south of Osaka; Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture, a mountainous town north-west of Tokyo; and Shari in north-east Hokkaido, located in Shiretoko Peninsula, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Shirahama mayor Makoto Itani said: "Promoting workations is a major way to boost regional revitalisation and catalyse reforms in working styles."

Travel agency JTB Corporation is betting that the workation concept will catch on. And with Hawaii a popular destination for the Japanese, it opened the "Camping Office Hawaii" in April in collaboration with Snow Peak Business Solutions, a subsidiary of Japanese outdoor gear maker Snow Peak.

Employees can choose to work indoors, in a conference room with an ocean view, or in a tent at the scenic Kualoa Ranch.

Although the programme is targeted at businesses in search of a spark of creativity, JTB is said to be looking to expand the Camping Office to individuals as well.