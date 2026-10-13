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Woman unplugs freezer in South Korean shop to charge phone, leaving owner with melted ice cream

Security footage stills from a notice posted in the shop show a woman charging her phone on top of a freezer.

SEOUL– Frozen desserts at an unstaffed shop in South Korea were left melted after a woman unplugged a freezer to charge her phone and left without plugging it back in.

The shop owner on Oct 12 vented the frustration in a post on FMKorea, a major South Korean online community and internet forum, sharing a photo of a notice posted inside the store.

The notice included images from security footage showing a woman charging her phone on top of a freezer.

“Reported for obstructing business. Turned off the freezer to charge her phone,” the notice read. It added that the melted ice cream could no longer be sold and had to be thrown out.

A similar incident occurred in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, in March 2022, when a woman in her 60s unplugged a freezer at an unstaffed ice cream shop, causing about 500,000 won (S$477) worth of ice cream to melt.

The woman received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, as she reportedly had a history of similar offences. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK