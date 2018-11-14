Woman survives fall into sinkhole in China

A woman survived a fall into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up in a pavement in Lanzhou, China.

The sinkhole was about 3m wide and more than 3m deep, and the woman was trapped inside with half her body submerged in mud, according to Chinese news website Xin Jing Bao Wang.

Footage of the incident, that occurred at 5.47pm on Sunday (Nov 11), was recorded by a security camera and has been making the rounds online. A Facebook post by Chinese state broadcaster CGTN with the video has garnered 1.2 million views as of Wednesday evening.

In the video, a bystander rushed forward to help the woman but stopped himself out of fear that the ground around the sinkhole would continue to crumble.

The woman was eventually rescued from the pit with a rope and the help of passers-by. She was taken to the hospital and found to have two fractured ribs but her condition was stable.

A witness told Xin Jing Bao Wang that she saw a passer-by on a motorcycle throw his helmet down for the trapped woman to wear for protection.

Lanzhou Traffic Police Command Centre posted on Weibo notifying users of the sinkhole and that the relevant authorities were rushing to deal with it. They also warned people against going to the sinkhole to look at it.

This is not the first time a sinkhole has appeared in Lanzhou, according to Wenxue City News. The city had three other sinkholes in September, with one pedestrian fatality.