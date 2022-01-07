Woman miscarries in China's Xi'an amid lockdown

BEIJING • The Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xi'an when a hospital refused her entry without a Covid-19 test.

The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing's strict "zero-Covid" strategy.

The distressing incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman's niece on Jan 1, which included photos and video of the woman sitting - and bleeding - on a plastic stool outside the hospital.

The post was later removed but not before it got hundreds of millions of views and sparked anger online about the hardships faced by Xi'an residents.

The city government said the incident at Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital had aroused "widespread concern and caused a bad social impact" and the local health bureau was investigating.

The hospital's general manager was suspended and "responsible persons" at the outpatient department were removed from their posts, it said. The hospital was also told to "apologise to the public".

Based on the Jan 1 post that went viral, staff refused to admit the heavily pregnant woman for two hours as she did not have a negative Covid-19 test within the last 48 hours.

Her niece wrote that her negative test result had expired just a few hours earlier.

On Wednesday, officials said Xi'an was opening green channels to offer quick access to medical services to certain groups, such as pregnant women and patients with critical illnesses, without referencing the case.

The pledge came as another woman from Xi'an said her 61-year-old father died on Monday after several hospitals declined to treat his heart ailment "due to pandemic-related rules". After he was finally admitted, "the doctor said the delay was too long", she wrote.

The reports come after Xi'an residents complained of poor access to food and daily essentials during the lockdown. The local government has promised to deliver supplies to those who need it but said there were some logistical issues.

