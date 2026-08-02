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Woman in Japan dies of suspected heatstroke after taking refuge in car following Kumamoto quake

A drone view of a collapsed house in the aftermath of an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 that struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture on July 28.

KYODO – A woman in her 70s, who according to local officials had been sleeping in her car following the powerful earthquake in Kumamoto prefecture in south-western Japan on July 28, died of suspected heatstroke, the prefecture said Aug 2 .

Her death could be the first disaster-related fatality following the magnitude 7.1 quake, the prefecture said.

The woman’s vehicle had run out of petrol when she was found on July 30 .

The death toll has now reached 38, including the woman and two other cases still under investigation as to whether they were caused directly by the earthquake, according to the prefectural government.

The number of people in serious condition stands at 12, updated from 11 on Aug 1 .

More than 9,000 remain in evacuation shelters or other temporary accommodations. KYODO NEWS