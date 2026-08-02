Woman in Japan dies of suspected heatstroke after taking refuge in car following Kumamoto quake
- A woman in her 70s died of suspected heatstroke after sleeping in her car post the Kumamoto earthquake when her vehicle ran out of petrol.
- The death toll from the magnitude 7.1 quake has reached 38, with two other cases still under investigation for direct links to the earthquake.
- More than 9,000 people remain in evacuation shelters, and the number of seriously injured has increased to 12 as of Aug 1.
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KYODO – A woman in her 70s, who according to local officials had been sleeping in her car following the powerful earthquake in Kumamoto prefecture in south-western Japan on July 28, died of suspected heatstroke, the prefecture said Aug 2.
Her death could be the first disaster-related fatality following the magnitude 7.1 quake, the prefecture said.
The woman’s vehicle had run out of petrol when she was found on July 30.
The death toll has now reached 38, including the woman and two other cases still under investigation as to whether they were caused directly by the earthquake, according to the prefectural government.
The number of people in serious condition stands at 12, updated from 11 on Aug 1.
More than 9,000 remain in evacuation shelters or other temporary accommodations. KYODO NEWS