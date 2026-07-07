Woman in Japan arrested for allegedly sewing roommate’s lips together

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Ibaraki Prefectural Police headquarters. The victim took a piece of paper with the words “Please help me” written on it to a nearby shop, prompting a store employee to report the incident.

KOGA, Japan – A 49-year-old woman in Japan was arrested on suspicion of assault for allegedly sewing her 42-year-old female roommate’s lips together, the Koga Police Station of the Ibaraki Prefectural Police announced on July 6 .

According to the announcement, the woman is suspected of sewing the victim’s lips together in multiple places at their home in the city of Koga, Ibaraki prefecture, at around 1.30pm local time on June 29, causing injury.

The victim left the house while the suspect was out at around 1.30pm a day later.

She took a piece of paper with the words “Please help me” written on it to a nearby shop, prompting a store employee to report the incident to the police.

The victim was reportedly unable to eat or speak.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the incident, and have not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted to the charge. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK