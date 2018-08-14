A woman in China was detained by police after falsely claiming there was a bomb on a plane.

According to Chinese news outlet CCTV, the incident occured on Friday (Aug 10) at Nanning Wuxu International Airport in Guangxi.

The woman, surnamed Na, had arrived at the airport to catch a flight to Harbin. However, it turned out that she had got the date of her flight wrong, as she had booked a ticket for Aug 11.

When she realised that she could not get the counter staff to change her ticket, she told them that there was a bomb on the plane.

Airport staff immediately called the police and evacuated the 172 passengers from the aircraft, which then underwent a thorough search.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman sitting on the floor crying and throwing a tantrum, as her companion tried to console her.

She told the police: "I did it because I wanted them to give me a seat on the plane... I was hoping to stop the plane from taking off."

Passengers were allowed to reboard the flight again after two hours of delay.

The woman was detained by police for five days for fabricating a bomb scare and disrupting public order.