Woman allegedly stabbed and robbed in Osaka underground shopping complex

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Authorities are searching for the men who fled the scene.

OSAKA – Two men allegedly stabbed a woman and stole her bag in Osaka City on June 10.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but her injuries are not life-threatening, according to the police.

Authorities are searching for the men who fled the scene, the police added.

The incident occurred in the Avetica underground shopping complex in Tennoji Ward, Osaka, at about 7.45pm local time (6.45pm Singapore time) on June 10.

According to law enforcement sources, the two men attacked the woman as she was leaving a restroom.

The police said that no weapon has been found.

The complex is located near Abeno Harukas, the area’s landmark skyscraper. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK