Wolf escapes enclosure at zoo in western Tokyo, visitors flee to safety

TOKYO – A wolf has broken free inside the grounds of a zoo in western Tokyo, prompting visitors to flee to safety inside buildings and other areas, the operator said on Dec 28 .

According to the Tama Zoological Park in Hino, a zoo attendant spotted the wolf on a public pathway after the facility’s opening time of 9.30am.

The European wolf was later confirmed to be still inside the park. KYODO NEWS